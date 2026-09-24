Dr. Alon SchwartzDirector of the Trauma Unit, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem

Dr. Alon Schwartz, Director of the Trauma Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the condition of Neria Leiter, an IDF reservist critically injured in a Wednesday night terror attack.

Neria is the son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.

"Neria Leiter, a soldier in his late thirties, a reserve soldier, was arrived to the Shaare Zedek trauma unit last night in a severe condition after suffering multi-organ injury," Dr. Schwartz began. "He was stabilized in the trauma unit and was transferred to imaging studies that shows severe brain injury. He was taken emergently to the operating room where he was operated during the whole night by few teams of surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons."

Dr. Schwartz added, "Right now he is admitted in the intensive care unit in a stable condition but still with risk to his life, mainly suffering severe brain injury" and in care of the ICU team.

"He will complete more imaging studies and during the next few days we'll be able to see how severe the brain injury was," the doctor added. "We'll try to wake him up in the few days and then we can see what will be in the future."

The Leiter family lost their son Moshe, almost three years ago.

"We were involved in the treatment of his soldiers that arrived here on that Friday about three years ago by helicopter directly from Gaza Strip after suffering a big explosion in a mosque," Dr. Schwartz recounted. "We took care of four of his soldiers that were severely injured. Four of them survived and came back to life after suffering severe injuries. We're still in touch with them."

"Unfortunately with regards to his brother Moshe, we couldn't help. He was killed in action in the field. And unfortunately now we're taking care of his brother again, in severe condition."

Praising their resilience, he said, "The family is a family that is involved very much in the security of this country. All the brothers and brothers-in-law are drafted in a reserved service, military service. We are taking care of the family with social workers, psychologists, getting all the help that we can give socially and also medically."

"One of the sisters last night, after getting the notice about her brother suffering this injury, she was in advanced pregnancy and her water broke and she was delivered immediately to our delivery room and had a baby last night," he shared.