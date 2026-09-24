מבצע לילי בגליל: אלף דגלי ישראל נתלו צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A large-scale overnight operation by Religious Zionist youth activists and young people from the Galilee was held Wednesday night, during which approximately 1,000 Israeli flags were placed and hung along roads throughout the Galilee and near the new settlement point in the Majd al-Krum area.

The initiative was carried out ahead of an urgent Religious Zionist Party faction meeting scheduled to take place at the same location on Thursday morning.

Activists who participated in the operation said, The massive display of flags is intended to serve as a direct and simple expression of Israeli sovereignty in the Negev and Galilee."

According to the activists, the Wednesday night operation was the first stage of a broader effort aimed at bringing the model of the settlement revolution in Judea and Samaria to the Negev and Galilee, while strengthening the Jewish presence on the ground.

During the faction meeting, MKs and ministers, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strock, are expected to discuss practical measures to strengthen the Jewish presence in the Galilee and advance settlement initiatives.

Alongside the preparations, including the signs, flags, and organizers' logistical arrangements ahead of the faction meeting, Israel Police are deploying reinforced forces in the area.

The heightened police presence comes amid concerns over possible friction, disturbances, riots, or the blocking of major roads in the area due to the faction meeting.