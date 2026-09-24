יוסף חיים אוחנה עם אביו לאחר קניית ארבעת המינים באדיבות המצלם

Freed hostage Yosef Haim Ohana published a video in which he is seen together with his father, who is holding the Four Species he purchased for his son just days before Ohana was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

This year, Ohana purchased the Four Species himself. He recalled that shortly after his release from captivity, it was important to him to fulfill the mitzvah of taking the Four Species, before the time for the commandment had passed.

"Last year, my father bought me the Four Species while I was in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza, and half an hour before the end of the holiday, I had the privilege of reciting the blessing over the lulav," Ohana shared.

"This year, I purchased the Four Species myself, and I ask all of the people of Israel to purchase the Four Species and fulfill this mitzvah (Torah commandment - ed.), which symbolizes preserving the unity of the entire people of Israel," he added.