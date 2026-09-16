ראש חוליית הנוח'בה חוסל בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that it struck in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip last Thursday and eliminated the terrorist Jihad Samih Mahmoud Ismail, a Nukhba squad commander in Hamas’ military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip during the October 7th Massacre.

Ismail took part in the encounter with the Armored Corps soldiers from Tank No. 3, as well as in the abduction of Captain Omer Neutra, Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel, and Sergeant Nimrod Cohen. During the encounter, the tank driver, Sergeant Shaked Dahan, was killed.

Throughout the war, the terrorist was involved in ambushes against IDF troops intended to harm them.

Recently, the terrorist advanced attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.