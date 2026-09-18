עומר שם טוב ריגש את בריכת הסולטן (צילום: פיני גולדברג)

Captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov took the stage at Jerusalem’s Sultan’s Pool on Thursday evening for the closing performance of singer David D’Or’s annual Selichot concert series.

Shem Tov joined prominent Israeli artists Amir Dadon, Evyatar Banai, Moshe Peretz, and Amir Benayoun for a collaborative performance of D’Or’s iconic song, “Shmor Al HaOlam Yeled" (“Protect the World, Child").

During the concert, Shem Tov sang a solo passage of the song for the crowd gathered at Sultan’s Pool. Tens of thousands of people attended D’Or’s Selichot concert series throughout the season.