An attempted ramming attack took place Sunday near the Ganim military post in northern Samaria.

Two terrorists traveling in a vehicle attempted to carry out the attack. Soldiers from the 890th Battalion who were stationed at the location opened fire at the vehicle, killing one terrorist and arresting the second.

The IDF said that following the attempted attack, IDF and Border Police forces are currently operating at the scene.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said: “I commend the IDF soldiers who acted decisively and neutralized the terrorists. This incident proves once again that offensive operations in the terrorist villages must be intensified and the security checkpoints must be restored. Terror must not be allowed to raise its head."

The attempted attack occurred approximately one hour after the deadly shooting attack in Binyamin, in which a Samaria resident in his 30s who had come to immerse himself ahead of Yom Kippur at the Neba spring (Ein Raya), near Neve Tzuf, was murdered.

In the Binyamin attack, a terrorist opened fire toward the spring. The victim was found inside a vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Magen David Adom teams provided medical treatment and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital while attempting to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following the shooting, the terrorist exited his vehicle while armed and fled the scene on foot. The IDF imposed a closure on the village of Deir Nidham, where the terrorist had fled.

Large numbers of forces from the Binyamin Brigade were dispatched to the area, along with soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit, reinforcement companies and Israel Police forces. The forces established roadblocks and began conducting searches on foot, using drones and Israeli Air Force assets.