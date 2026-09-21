הלוויה של נתנאל יהונתן שקרון הי"ד on CSlive

The funeral of Netanel Shakron, who was murdered in the shooting attack at the Ein Riya spring near Neve Tzuf in Binyamin, began late Monday night in his community of Alei Zahav.

The funeral procession departed from the plaza on Izmaragd Street and proceeded toward the cemetery, where his son recited the Mourner's Kaddish, sobbing.

Shakron is survived by his wife, Meirav, and their six children: Yoav, Talia, Yael, Tamar, Noa, and Uri. His eldest son, Yoav, an 11th-grade student, was with him at the spring when the attack took place and was unharmed.

מצמרר: ילדיו של נתנאל שקרון הי"ד אומרים קדיש נדב גולדשטיין, TPS

Attending the funeral are Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, as well as IDF Central Command chief Avi Bluth and Judea and Samaria Division commander Kobi Heller.