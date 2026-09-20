Scene of incident in Binyamin (Video: MDA)

The Samaria Regional Council announced on Sunday afternoon that Netanel Shakron, a resident of Alei Zahav, was murdered in the shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring near Neve Tzuf in Binyamin.

Shakron, a father of six, arrived at the spring on Sunday morning with his eldest son to immerse ahead of Yom Kippur. He is survived by his wife, Meirav, and their six children. The eldest is in 11th grade, while the youngest is four years old.

Shakron worked as an information systems analyst at Hachshara Insurance Company. His wife, Dr. Meirav Shakron, is a lecturer at Ariel University.

The terrorist reached the scene by vehicle and opened fire toward the spring. Following the attack, he exited the vehicle while armed and fled on foot. The IDF surrounded the village of Deir Nizam, and IDF forces from the Duvdevan Unit apprehended the terrorist at a hospital in Ramallah after several hours of pursuit. Drones and IAF aircraft also participated in the chase.

תיעוד הירי במעיין ללא קרדיט

MDA Paramedic David Trachtenberg said: “We arrived at the scene and saw a male in his 30s inside a vehicle, unconscious, with multiple gunshot wounds. We removed him from the vehicle and immediately began providing life-saving medical treatment. We placed him in the ambulance, and with the assistance of a physician and a paramedic, immediately began evacuating him to the hospital while fighting for his life, providing medical treatment and blood products, in the hope of stabilizing his condition."

MDA EMT Yosef Rimal said: “We received a report of a man who had been injured by gunfire. We arrived at the scene with a large number of forces and found the man unconscious. We immediately began providing advanced medical treatment, including controlling bleeding, bandaging and administering medications, and evacuated him in an MDA ambulance in serious condition."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack: "Our security forces are currently pursuing the vile terrorist who carried out the murderous attack in Binyamin. No terrorist is immune, neither are those who assist them; we will settle scores with all of them - in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Judea and Samaria. At the same time, our heroic fighters eliminated another terrorist who attempted to carry out a terrorist attack in Samaria."

He added that he has "instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to carry out operations in Judea and Samaria with reinforced forces, to impose closures and carry out offensive measures and arrests in order to safeguard the security of Israeli citizens. I have instructed that steps are taken to demolish the terrorist's home immediately. On behalf of all citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim murdered in the terrorist attack and share in their heavy grief."

The Chief of Staff made his way to the scene of the shooting attack in the Neve Tzuf area and made it clear that the IDF is at a high level of alert and deployed with reinforced forces in all regions, and that the increased readiness will continue during the fast of Yom Kippur. "Our mission is clear and ongoing - to thwart terrorism, to act decisively against any threat and to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the Chief of Staff said.

Binyamin Regional Council Head and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, said at the scene of the attack in Neve Tzuf: “Residents came to the spring ahead of Yom Kippur to immerse themselves in the water. A terrorist arrived armed with an M16 and opened fire on them. One of the residents was very seriously wounded and is being evacuated to the hospital."

"IDF forces, the police, Shin Bet, and Border Police are all pursuing the terrorist, who is still in the area. This is a very difficult incident, but we are strong, and we will get through this as well. With God’s help, during Sukkot this place will once again be filled with visitors. No one will drive us away from here."

After the forces apprehended the terrorist, Ganz added: “I commend the security forces for their swift action, which removed the threat to the residents of Binyamin. I am deeply sorry that the despicable murderer remains alive. On the eve of Yom Kippur, he sought to take lives and break our spirit, but he failed. The people of Israel will not be intimidated or broken by terrorism.

"The capture of the terrorist is not the end of the incident. Judea and Samaria are flooded with illegal weapons, and the Palestinian Authority’s security forces possess tens of thousands of weapons that could be turned against us. Nearly three years after October 7, we must not wait for another disaster. I call on the Government of Israel to immediately launch a broad operation to collect illegal weapons, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and disarm the Palestinian Authority and its security forces."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said from the family’s home: “We are facing a very difficult event, together with the entire people of Israel. We are grieving, embracing and supporting the family. Netanel was a man of kindness, a humble person who loved others, a devoted family man and part of a deeply rooted, longtime family in Alei Zahav. He was murdered after immersing with his son ahead of Yom Kippur. Our hearts are broken. We will embrace Meirav and the six children and stand by their side. These barbarians will never break us.

“From here, I say before the entire world: You will never break the communities of Samaria, the people of Israel or the State of Israel. We will build the Land of Israel even more. I strengthen and embrace the IDF soldiers, Border Police officers, Israel Police officers, ISA personnel and all the security forces in their fight against terrorism.

“I expect the Israeli government and the senior command to shift from defense to offense, launch an operation throughout the entire area, go from house to house, collect every weapon and restore the security checkpoints. On the eve of Yom Kippur, we are grieving, but we are not broken. A thousand despicable terrorists like these will not defeat us."

The community of Alei Zahav said: “The Alei Zahav community bows its head and mourns the murder of our beloved friend, Netanel Shakron. Netanel was a man of kindness, humble, modest and beloved, a devoted husband to Meirav and a devoted father to their six children. The Shakron family is a deeply rooted, longtime family in the community and an inseparable part of Alei Zahav. We all embrace Meirav and the children and will stand by their side during this difficult time and in every way necessary. May his memory be a blessing."