The IDF eliminated two Hamas terrorists who operated against IDF troops: One of the terrorists infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre and took part in holding hostages captive

Earlier this week (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Mahmoud Siam, a commander in Hamas’ military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre. Throughout the war, he was involved in the holding of hostages Amit Soussana, Keith and Aviva Siegel, and Dafna Elyakim in the Gaza Strip.

In an additional strike in the Gaza City area earlier this week (Tuesday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara, another operative in Hamas’ military wing.

In recent weeks, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

Hamas terrorists IDF Spokesperson

As part of these efforts, the terrorists were involved in shooting attacks against IDF troops and in planting explosive devices in the Yellow Line area. The terrorists were eliminated from the air in order to remove the threat they posed.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.