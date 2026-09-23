US President Donald Trump shared a report highlighting a poll showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc taking the lead ahead of Israel's upcoming elections.

Trump posted a Newsmax article on his Truth Social account early Wednesday under the headline, "Netanyahu Bloc Takes Lead in Latest Israeli Election Poll."

The report focused on a Channel 13 poll published last week in which Netanyahu's bloc narrowly moved ahead of the opposition.

Trump did not add an explicit endorsement of Netanyahu to the post. However, the decision to share a report specifically highlighting Netanyahu's improved polling drew attention because the US President has repeatedly declined to explicitly endorse the Prime Minister when questioned about the Israeli elections.

The poll highlighted in the article was published on September 17. Other recent surveys have produced different results, with several showing Netanyahu's bloc behind the opposition, underscoring the differences between polls as Israel approaches election day.