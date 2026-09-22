US President Donald Trump said Monday that he plans to hold meetings later in the day regarding the war with Iran, reiterating that Tehran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters after meeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion, Trump said, “They’re not gonna have a nuclear weapon. Let me just put it that way," adding, “And they’re not doing well. In fact, I have meetings on it today."

The comments came after Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohebbi warned that Iran is prepared for the conflict to continue and could alter its military strategy if the fighting with the United States intensifies.

“The war is not over," Mohebbi said in a statement carried by Iranian state media. “We will certainly change the geography of the war," he said, adding, “We will certainly bring new weapons with new capabilities into the battle." Mohebbi said the Revolutionary Guard had prepared for a prolonged conflict and warned that Iran could expand its list of targets. “Our targets will no longer necessarily be the same as before," he said, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, adding that Iran still has targets that have not been struck.

Trump has been weighing how to proceed against Tehran. In a Fox News interview on Sunday, he said the options under consideration included further military action, continued economic pressure and a potential agreement with Iran.

In an interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump described the choice over renewed large-scale strikes against Iran as a major decision. “I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me," he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has maintained that Tehran does not want another war but will not give in to pressure or intimidation. He has also said Iran intends to uphold its existing agreements despite its lack of confidence in its adversaries.

“We do not want war and conflict and consider them harmful not only to the people of our country but to the world. At the same time, we will in no way yield to force and bullying," Pezeshkian said, according to Iran International.

Pezeshkian also argued that Iran should remain open to peace efforts, saying negotiations could provide security, while warning that an adversary could use talks as an opportunity to harm Tehran.

“We have no trust whatsoever in the enemy, but we remain committed to our agreements," he said.