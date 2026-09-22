Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly:

“Thank you, President Trump, for opening the General Assembly today with a clear message of strength and leadership," Danon said.

"The United States and Israel are bound by shared values and a deep alliance. The Abraham Accords proved that bold leadership can transform the Middle East. Together, we will continue to confront the axis of evil and expand the circle of peace," he added.