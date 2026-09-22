LIVE: Trump speaks at UN General Assembly 2026

US President Donald Trump referred to the war against Iran in his speech at the UN General Assembly today (Tuesday) and said: "There is no better example of a danger that was allowed to gather strength at the world’s peril than the number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran. From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been unwavering - I will NEVER allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Trump claimed that upon taking office, he offered Iran full economic cooperation in exchange for giving up its nuclear program and support for terrorism, but it refused. He also warned that Iran had created a missile that could hit Europe.

Trump warned that "Iran has created a missile that will allow them to strike Europe."

He said, "Their goal was to complete their mad race for nuclear arms behind the defense of ballistic missiles."

Trump stated: "While others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them. While others have talked of courage, America has shown it. While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world."

Trump also addressed the recent anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, saying: "In America, we just marked the 25th anniversary of the worst terror attack in history, September 11, which killed 3,000 people a few miles from here. In two weeks, we will mark the third anniversary of the October 7 attack in Israel, where terrorists funded by Iran tortured, mutilated, and killed 1,200 innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans."

He noted that "Iran’s Supreme Leader celebrated that massacre and called it a 'service to humanity.' The same regime slaughtered over 72,000 of its own citizens this year. Just imagine if such a vile regime were ever empowered to carry out large-scale terror attacks from behind a nuclear shield."

"This was the reality we had to confront - a reality that far too many preferred to ignore. After giving Iran every chance for a deal, I took action to ensure that neither the United States, nor any nation in this hall, would ever have to face such a nightmare," he said.

Trump took aim at those who claim that the US has run low on munitions as a result of the Iran war, saying: "The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions - but that’s not true. We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using and are building them up at levels we have never done before. In addition, in the very near future, massive munitions plants will be opening; there are 18 of them right now that are in rapid construction."

Trump warned that a moment of decision is approaching for him on Iran, and that he hopes Iran will agree to a deal after the US midterm elections. "I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running. I did that already and won in a landslide."

He called "on all nations to join us in enforcing the complete economic isolation of Iran until they stop their attacks on commercial shipping, relinquish their nuclear ambitions, and cease their support of terror."

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, Trump stated: "One year ago when I addressed the great leaders in this Grand Hall, the War in Gaza was still raging brutally, the hostages were still deep in Hamas tunnels, and there was no end in sight. But here on the sidelines of the General Assembly, we took the first steps that changed everything. A few weeks later, we ended the War in Gaza, saving untold thousands of lives. We also brought home all remaining hostages, both living and dead.