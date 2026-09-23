Israeli actress Gal Gadot is expanding her support for victims of the war, joining forces with the Genesis Prize Foundation and the Jewish donor network to provide a total of $3 million to 27 organizations working in mental health and rehabilitation across Israel.

The initiative was launched following Gadot’s selection as the 2026 Genesis Prize laureate. Upon receiving the award, she announced that she would donate its $1 million prize to help Israeli society recover. An additional $2 million was subsequently raised, tripling the total amount available in grants.

The grants will go to organizations supporting mental health professionals, trauma survivors, children and teenagers, bereaved families, and communities coping with the aftermath of the October 7 massacre and the wars that followed.

"After three years of war, loss, and extraordinary hardship, I believe recovery starts from within," Gadot said, in a statement quoted by JNS. "I want to dedicate these funds to the people who care for others every day: the doctors, nurses, medics, mental health professionals, and caregivers doing the difficult work of helping people recover and rebuild."

"Some of these organizations bring different communities together by their very nature. Others are simply there for people at their most vulnerable. But they all share the same idea: caring for one another is how we begin to move forward."

As part of the selection process, approximately 150 applications were reviewed from organizations across Israel. Following an evaluation process, 27 organizations were selected, including Make-A-Wish Israel, United Hatzalah, and CareGivers Israel. The grants will be allocated according to the scope of each organization’s activities and its expected contribution to strengthening mental health support services.

Figures published in recent years indicate that millions of Israelis are coping with the psychological effects of the war, including trauma survivors, their families, and frontline mental health professionals.