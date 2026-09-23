Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon sharply rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday after Macron claimed in his United Nations General Assembly speech that Hamas had never been active in Judea and Samaria.

"Absolutely absurd. French President Emmanuel Macron claimed from the UN podium that Hamas has 'never been active' in Judea and Samaria. Just two days ago, a French citizen was murdered there," Danon said, referring to the killing of Netanel Shakron in Neve Tzuf on the eve of Yom Kippur.

"Mr. President, do your homework before lecturing Israel. Check the facts," Danon added.

Danon subsequently shared a video on social media featuring Macron’s remarks alongside footage of terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria and newspaper reports documenting Hamas involvement in several deadly attacks in the area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had also condemned Macron’s comments earlier Tuesday, highlighting Shakron’s murder.

“The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron's statement is staggering. On Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, just two days ago, Netanel Shakron - a FRENCH CITIZEN and father of six - was murdered in his car by a Hamas terrorist in Judea and Samaria. With his final breath, he told his son to run," the statement said.

“Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria. Ignorance is NO EXCUSE for erasing their blood," it added.

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot likewise rejected Macron’s characterization of Hamas’ activity in the region, citing his own experience commanding the Judea and Samaria Division.

“French President Macron’s statement is radically detached from the reality on the ground. As someone who commanded the Judea and Samaria Division and fought to eradicate Hamas terrorism, I know very well about the terrorist organization’s activities in Judea and Samaria and the threat it poses to Israeli civilians, as we witnessed just two days ago in the deadly attack in Binyamin."