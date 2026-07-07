French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Syria on Monday, marking a groundbreaking geopolitical shift as the first prominent Western head of state to travel to the country since the downfall of Bashar Al-Assad's government in 2024, The Associated Press reported.

The French leader's arrival, one day after reports indicated that such a visit would take place, coincides with a phase of localized quiet across the Middle East following a month-long armed conflict in Lebanon and Iran.

After completing his diplomatic itinerary in Damascus, Macron is scheduled to depart for Ankara, Turkey, to attend the upcoming NATO summit. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is also slated to attend the international summit in Turkey, where he is anticipated to hold a high-profile, face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to a dispatch from Syria's state-run SANA news agency, Macron is accompanied by an expansive entourage of corporate executives and investors. The delegation aims to engage in formal dialogues regarding regional defense protocols alongside commercial and corporate funding opportunities.

Upon disembarking his aircraft at the Damascus international airport, the French president was formally received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

In a public statement shared to social media shortly after arriving, Macron underscored the intent behind his visit.

“I have come to express France’s commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbors," Macron wrote. “Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace."

The French executive office further amplified this stance, noting that Paris supports any local stakeholders who can “contribute to build a new Syria" that mirrors the democratic and reformative goals originally voiced by citizens during the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Macron's agenda includes bilateral talks with al-Sharaa at the presidential palace, alongside a series of events intended to help the French leader “engage directly with diverse Syrian people," according to the Élysée Palace.

These meetings are set to span throughout Tuesday, commencing with undisclosed representatives from Syrian civil society. Following those discussions, Macron will hold a formal summit with al-Sharaa before shifting to economy-centric negotiations, signing official memorandums of understanding, and concluding the trip with a joint press conference alongside his Syrian counterpart.

The high-stakes visit builds on previous groundwork laid in May 2025, when Macron hosted al-Sharaa for a state visit in Paris. At that time, the French president actively lobbied the United States and the European Union to dismantle long-standing economic embargoes suffocating Damascus - a diplomatic push that ultimately saw the vast majority of those international trade barriers successfully dismantled.