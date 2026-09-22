French President Emmanuel Macron addressed developments in Judea and Samaria during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, claiming that Hamas “has never been very active" in the area.

“Look, just look at what is happening in the West Bank. Day after day, we are seeing violations," Macron said, referring to the government’s policies and activity on the hilltops in the area.

He continued: “And in the name of what? Hamas has never been very active in the West Bank. What we need is respect for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, their legitimate right to exist."

Referring to Israel, Macron added: “This is a prerequisite for the security of the people of Israel, today and tomorrow. For their security, for their very existence, to which we are deeply committed."

The French President’s remarks came after Hamas, just last month, claimed responsibility for an attack carried out by one of its operatives several months earlier, in which two soldiers were wounded.

Cabinet member Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: “President Macron is lying. This week, on Sunday, a despicable terrorist from the Hamas terrorist organization murdered Netanel Shakron, may God avenge his blood, who was bathing with his sons in a spring ahead of Yom Kippur. This is just one attack out of hundreds of attacks led by the Hamas terrorist organization. The terrorist organization fuels Arab terrorism in Judea and Samaria and is a significant part of it and its activities."

He added: “Against this terrorism, we stand as a fortified wall, fortifying and strengthening the settlements and building the State of Israel’s security belt. And I warn: An Eisenkot-Liberman-Golan government will evacuate the communities we established and establish a terrorist state in the heart of the State of Israel. Macron is waiting for this, the European Union is waiting for this, and we must not allow it to happen - and only a strong Religious Zionism party will prevent it from happening."