On Monday, during routine activity by IDF troops in the Yellow Line area, an IDF engineering vehicle drove over an explosive device.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The IDF stressed that the planting of the device "constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization."

In response to Hamas' violation of the ceasefire, the IDF struck Hamas infrastructure that was used by the terrorist organization to advance attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military warned in a statement.