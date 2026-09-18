An indictment on security offenses will be filed Friday morning against Sultan Abu al-Hija, a 31-year-old Israeli Arab resident of Tamra, following a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police Northern District Central Unit.

Abu al-Hija was arrested late last month in a joint Shin Bet and Northern District Central Unit operation, with Northern National Guard Border Police officers carrying out the arrest.

According to a joint statement by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, the investigation found that Abu al-Hija contacted Hamas' Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip several times, seeking to secretly assist the terrorist organization.

The investigation also revealed that Abu al-Hija had established contact with Iranian intelligence operatives. According to the statement, he was arrested before he was able to carry out any missions on their behalf.

Following the investigation, an indictment will be filed against him with the Haifa District Court.

In a statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police stressed that they "view with great severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activity that endangers the security of the State and its citizens, and will continue to act in accordance with the authority granted to them by law and use all means at their disposal to bring those involved in such activity to justice."