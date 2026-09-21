Watch: Thousands gather for Ne’ila prayers in heart of Tel Aviv (Video: Elkana Zeira)

Thousands attended a "Ne'ila" prayer service organized by the Rosh Yehudi organization in Tel Aviv's "Meir Park," and many others participated in the prayer services throughout Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

The peaceful prayer service was not a given: Ahead of Yom Kippur three years ago, the Tel Aviv municipality prohibited Rosh Yehudi from holding a gender-separated prayer service in Dizengoff Square, and the prayer service itself was disrupted by dozens of protesters.

The following year, the issue reached the courts, which ruled that gender-separated prayers could be held on Yom Kippur but ordered that they be moved to Meir Park in Tel Aviv. Despite the victory in court, the organization decided to move the prayers inside , due to fears of provocations.