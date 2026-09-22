Yoav Shakron, the 16-year-old son of Netanel, who was murdered in the shooting attack in the Binyamin region on Sunday, recounted in an interview on Tuesday with Kan Reshet Bet radio the horrific moments in which he witnessed his father's murder.

"We went to the spring ahead of Yom Kippur, we immersed and went back to the parking lot. We got in the car, Dad sat in the second row and dried off, and I sat in the seat next to the driver. Suddenly he shouted, 'Yoav, there's a terrorist here' or 'Yoav, there's a terrorist attack,' something like 'run.' I didn't notice that there was an attack until he yelled. I turned my head, and I saw the terrorist literally shooting Dad," Yoav recounted.

He described how he fled under fire: "The terrorist came to my side [of the car]. He was a few centimeters away, but he didn't shoot at me immidatly, but he fired at Dad. At that moment, I moved between the seats to the driver's side, I opened the door, and ran. The terrorist continued shooting at me as I ran to hide in the bushes on the other side of the road."

The full interview (in Hebrew)

Yoav said that he hid until a military jeep arrived at the scene. "After the soldiers fired a few shots, I returned to the car. About two minutes passed. I saw Dad dead in the car. I immediately understood from his wounds that he was gone."

According to Yoav, the other visitors at the spring at the time were a minute's walk away from the parking lot and did not notice what was transpiring.

Reflecting on his Yom Kippur, which began mere hours after the tragedy, he said: "It was a very difficult and unique Yom Kippur. Suddenly, you understand the true meaning of Judgement Day."

He spoke about his father: "I had a very good relationship with him; he always helped me with everything. He wanted people to remember his smile, and for them to smile a lot as well."