As in every year, synagogues and Jewish communities across Israel and around the world marked Yom Kippur 2026 (5787) with solemn prayer, with sanctuaries and study halls filled to the brim with worshipers.

However, alongside the lengthy prayers, this year saw record sums being paid for the various synagogue honors, which are traditionally auctioned off.

The traditional auctions, which fund the communities' various institutions and charity activities, reached new heights. The most sought-after honor on Yom Kippur, the reading of the book of Jonah during the afternoon service, which is considered a blessing for wealth and happiness, drew fierce betting wars and astronomical sums.

At the Sassover Hassidic court, members joined forces and purchased the honor for their leader for 353,000 shekels ($117,069).

At the Maor Haim synagogue in Jerusalem, the honor was sold for $10,000, and at Bnei Brak's Yabiya Omer synagogue, it was sold for 32,000 shekels. The latter saw another record when two congregants paid 40,000 NIS each (80,000 NIS in total) for other honors.

In other communities, such as Yeshivat Derech Hashem in Jerusalem and at the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Hassidic court, the honor's price ranged between 13,000 NIS and $16,000.

The honor of opening the Torah ark during Yom Kippur's final prayer, Ne'ila, which is seen as the day's most significant service, also drew intense bidding wars.

In Modi'in Illit, one congregant paid 38,000 shekels to open the ark after a lengthy contest, while at the Sha'arei Das Yeshiva in Beit Meir, the honor went to a congregant who bid approximately 10,000 shekels.