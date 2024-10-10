Rosh Yehudi announced on Thursday morning that it would be cancelling the segregated Yom Kippur prayers that were due to be held at Gan Meir in Tel Aviv, despite the Supreme Court's ruling yesterday, approving the prayers.

Organization heads reported that: "Even though the Supreme Court ruled in our favor, due to the fear of provocations, Rosh Yehudi will hold Yom Kippur prayers at the synagogue at 54 Bar Kochba Street, and not at Gan Meir.”

Extreme left-wing activists posted on social media that they would come on Yom Kippur to the area of ​​Gan Meir, to disrupt the prayers with loud music and other means of disturbance.

Israel Zeira, head of Rosh Yehudi, said today: "We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision that stated the simple truth: prayer according to Jewish tradition in the State of Israel, even in the public realm, should be a given. This is not a provocation and not any kind of discrimination. A partition, as required by Jewish Law, has been the custom for generations. With God's help, we will still hold many prayers in the public areas throughout the country, and also in the first Hebrew city [Tel Aviv]."

He added: "In a time of war, when our soldiers are risking their lives in heroic battles, and while the entire nation is praying for the safe return of our hostages, the way to defeat and overcome our enemy, as well as bringing our hostages home, is by adding holiness, unity and inner peace. Unfortunately, we have heard of plans to destroy this legal prayer as well."

Zeira concluded: "We have chosen to take a responsible step and be among those who are taking a step back and doing what we can to not offend others. We will pray on Yom Kippur inside the synagogue."