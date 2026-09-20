Britain’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, has composed a special prayer in memory of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, who were murdered in last year’s terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in north Manchester.

The prayer will be recited alongside Yizkor, the memorial service traditionally said in synagogues four times a year, including on Yom Kippur. This year marks the first anniversary of the attack, which took place during Yom Kippur services.

The prayer reads:

"Almighty God, full of compassion, Who dwells on high, grant perfect rest beneath the wings of the Divine Presence to the souls of

Melvin Cravitz - מאיר אליעזר בן בנימין and

Adrian Daulby - אברהם יעקב בן דוד בן ציו ן

zichronam livracha, whose lives were cruelly taken on the holiest day of the year, in the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation.

May their souls be bound in the bond of eternal life, and may their memory be a blessing to their families, their community and all who mourn them.

God of compassion, grant healing of body and spirit to those who were injured and to all those whose trauma has not yet subsided. Give them renewed fortitude to face the future with confidence and strength.

Guardian of Israel, protect all who gather in our synagogues to pray. Give wisdom and courage to those who safeguard our communities and deliver us from hatred and terror.

Spread over us the shelter of Your peace, and bring healing and strength to our communities, peace and security to the State of Israel, and tranquillity for all the inhabitants of the earth. And let us say: Amen."

Cravitz, 66, and Daulby, 53, were murdered and three others injured in the attack in Crumpsall during Yom Kippur last year.

The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen, was shot dead by police after attacking people outside the synagogue and attempting to force his way inside.

Counter Terrorism Policing has continued investigating the attack, with eight people arrested in connection with it.

A close associate of Al-Shamie, Mohammad Bashir, 31, pleaded guilty in June to preparing an act of terrorism after investigators established that he had assisted Al-Shamie in conducting reconnaissance at a UK defence facility before the synagogue attack.

Bashir was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 17 years.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)