Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is calling for the application of the Terrorist Death Penalty Law to execute the terrorist responsible for Sunday’s attack in Binyamin.

“This is the first case in which the Terrorist Death Penalty Law can be implemented," Ben-Gvir said.

According to Ben Gvir, the statute mandates capital punishment under the circumstances of this case: “In this case, the punishment is mandatory, and therefore we are demanding that this punishment be imposed and that the terrorist be executed."

Ben Gvir added: “The law is the law. This is the law we passed. This is the law that allows the terrorist to be executed, and this is the opportunity. Now, execution."

The victim of Sunday's attack at the Ein Raya spring was identified as Netanel Shakron , a resident of Alei Zahav and father of six.

The terrorist drove to the scene and opened fire toward the spring. Following the shooting, he exited his vehicle armed and fled on foot. IDF troops surrounded the village of Deir Nizam, and forces from the elite Duvdevan Unit apprehended the suspect at a hospital in Ramallah following a multi-hour pursuit.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)