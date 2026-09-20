Binyamin Regional Council Head & Yesha Council Chair. Yisrael Ganz, at scene of incident i

Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz spoke at the scene of the deadly terrorist shooting attack in Binyamin, describing the attack and the ongoing search for the terrorist who fled the scene.

“We are in the center of Binyamin, just a few hours before the holiest day of the year," Ganz said. “Here we have a spring, families with children. A mother and father were here at the spring, where terrorists came and shot at them."

“One of our people was very seriously injured. Right now he is in the hospital, and we are fighting to save his life," he added.

Ganz said that a soldier who responded to the attack opened fire at the terrorist, who subsequently fled.

“The soldier, when he first responded, shot at the terrorist. He ran away, and right now we are looking for him, because here in this area we are in an active shooting incident," Ganz said.

The Yesha Council chairman emphasized that the attack occurred just hours before Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

“We are here before the holiest day of the year," he said. “This is the violence that you hear about - terror attacks every few hours against our people."

Ganz concluded by declaring that the attacks would not weaken the residents’ determination to remain in the region.

“But we are strong. We will pray this year to deepen our roots and for the freedom of the Jews in the center of the State of Israel, the heartland, the biblical heartland."

Shortly after Ganz's remarks, the victim of the shooting was declared dead.