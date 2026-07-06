תיעוד ממצלמת השוטר | מרדף אחרי חשוד שנסע נגד כיוון התנועה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police chased a suspected drug trafficker on Israel's Coastal Highway and through the neighborhoods of Herzliya before finally apprehending him.

During a routine patrol by the Traffic Police Motorcycle Patrol Unit, a patrolman noticed a motor scooter with obvious safety defects.

The officer signaled the driver to pull over for a regular inspection. However, in response, the driver began driving erratically and dangerously, refusing to comply with instructions and began fleeing at high speed.

During his flight and the chase, the driver violated traffic laws and even drove into oncoming traffic. While driving, the driver also tossed a bag to the side of the road.

Following an intense chase, officers from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit managed to block the suspect and arrest him within Herzliya's city limits. A careful inspection in the field found that the bag that the suspect threw away during the chase consisted of a cocktail of substances suspected to be various types of dangerous drugs.

The motor scooter the suspect was riding was found to be banned for use due to numerous dangerous safety flaws, and its registration was long-expired. In addition, a sobriety test found that the suspect was driving on the highway while under the influence of drugs.

The suspect was detained for questioning and released under restrictive conditions.