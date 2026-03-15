מרדף רכוב ורגלי אחר תושב הפזורה דוברות המשטרה

The Southern District Police Prosecution Unit filed a serious indictment over the weekend and requested the detention of a man in his 20s from the Bedouin community until the conclusion of legal proceedings, following a dangerous and reckless driving spree that included an attempted police escape and harm to animals.

The incident began during a routine patrol by officers from the Ar'ara station in the village of Kseifa. The officers noticed a vehicle without valid registration carrying three passengers, including a minor.

When the driver was signaled to stop, he fled at high speed, committing multiple traffic violations-driving on sidewalks, making dangerous overtakes, driving against traffic, and crossing solid lines-forcing other drivers to swerve to avoid collisions.

At one point, the driver left the road and continued his escape across open terrain. During this flight, he drove through a flock of sheep, injuring two of them, and continued driving.

When he realized he could no longer continue in the car, he exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Pursuing officers fired warning shots into the air and successfully apprehended him.

Police investigation revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle while his license was suspended. The indictment submitted to the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court includes serious charges: driving while disqualified, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, and behavior causing damage.

“Israel Police will continue to act decisively against drivers who endanger road users and hold traffic offenders accountable when they threaten public safety," a spokesperson said.