A fatal traffic accident occurred Monday night on Highway 77 between the Hamovil and Zarzir interchanges, in which a pedestrian was killed.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was initially involved in a traffic accident in the lane heading toward Hamovil.

After the collision, he exited his vehicle and, while attempting to leave the scene, crossed over the safety barrier into the opposite lane, where he was struck by a passing police vehicle.

Officers from the Northern District, Traffic Division personnel, and Israel Police traffic accident investigators arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.