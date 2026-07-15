A pregnant woman in her mid-30s was killed on Wednesday after being critically injured in a head-on collision near Ashdod. Doctors at Assuta Ashdod Hospital made extensive efforts to save her life but were ultimately forced to pronounce her dead. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

During emergency treatment, medical teams performed an urgent Caesarean section in an attempt to save the unborn child. The baby was delivered, underwent immediate resuscitation, and was transferred to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, where she remains in critical condition.

Assuta Ashdod Hospital said trauma specialists, Magen David Adom teams, delivery room staff, and neonatal personnel worked simultaneously upon the woman's arrival. "It was decided to perform an emergency Caesarean section. The baby was delivered, underwent immediate resuscitation, and was transferred within minutes for continued treatment in the neonatal unit. Despite prolonged efforts by the medical teams, the doctors were forced to declare the mother's death," the hospital said.

Magen David Adom emergency medic Meir Gayan, who arrived on a motorcycle response unit, said the crash involved two vehicles in a head-on collision. "The vehicles sustained front-end damage. A woman in her 30s was found unconscious with multiple injuries. Four other people from the vehicles were walking at the scene and suffered light injuries. We treated them at the scene before evacuating them by ambulance to the hospital for further examination and care," he said.