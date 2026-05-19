Israel’s Chief Rabbi, Kalman Meir Ber, was involved in a minor car accident Tuesday morning.

According to an official statement from the Chief Rabbi’s office, the incident occurred while the rabbi was on his way home after completing morning prayers.

Following the accident, the chief rabbi was taken to a hospital for a series of medical examinations and to rule out any internal injuries.

Medical staff examined the rabbi, and after the tests were completed, he was released from the hospital a short time later with no unusual findings.

His office stated: “The rabbi was examined at the hospital and released shortly afterward - with no abnormal findings."