The IDF on Tuesday struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Sharif Shadi Ibrahim Labad, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated the Erez Crossing during the October 7th Massacre.

In an additional strike on Monday, terrorist Yusuf Saad Al-Din Rashad Zaim, a Nukhba commander in Hamas’ military wing, was eliminated.

The IDF added, "Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic and repeated violation of the ceasefire. The eliminations were carried out in order to prevent terrorist attacks from being carried out, and in order to immediately remove the threat they posed.

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance. IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."