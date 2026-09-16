A senior Shin Bet commander was living in a kibbutz along the Gaza border on October 7, raising serious concerns that she could fall into Hamas captivity, she reveals for the first time in an interview to be broadcast Wednesday evening on Channel 12 News.

The senior commander appears on Channel 12 with her face exposed, describing the moment she understood the gravity of her situation.

"If I fall into captivity, it's clear to everyone that they have to kill me," she said.

The documentary features several senior Shin Bet officials, including an active member of the agency's Tequila unit, who described how rescue priorities were determined during the chaotic and difficult hours of the October 7 massacre.

"It was clear to us that we had to get her out as soon as possible and that she could not be allowed to fall into Hamas' hands," the operative recounted. "The amount of knowledge she possesses is such that it cannot be allowed to reach them."

"But before going to rescue her, we first had to rescue the families we knew were fighting terrorists who were trying to force open the handles of their safe-room doors."

A former head of the Shin Bet's Southern District described the importance of the commander, explaining, "In terms of her [position], it would be like an IDF Military Intelligence division head being kidnapped. Can you imagine a situation in which a Military Intelligence division head is abducted? Who would allow that to happen? The level of knowledge they possess, their familiarity and intimate knowledge of so many things - it would cause enormous damage."