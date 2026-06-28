רגע החיסול הפלילי בחולון מצלמת אבטחה

Footage released on Sunday captured the moment a car exploded in Holon, killing a man in his 30s.

The video shows the vehicle parked before a powerful explosion suddenly erupts, shaking the surrounding area. The driver was critically injured and rushed to Wolfson Medical Center, where doctors later pronounced him dead.

The explosion was reported to the Magen David Adom dispatch center in the Ayalon region at 11:59 a.m. Large police forces arrived at the scene, opened an investigation, and launched a search for suspects.

MDA said paramedics treated the victim, who had sustained severe multi-system injuries. Paramedic Shalom Ben David and emergency medical technician Shlomi Vaknin, a member of MDA's motorcycle response unit, said they arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and the unconscious driver lying nearby. After providing emergency treatment, they evacuated him to Wolfson Medical Center in critical condition.

The Holon explosion came just hours after another deadly car bombing in Jaffa. At around 7:30 a.m., 38-year-old Iyad Raab from Jaffa was killed when his vehicle exploded.

His 6-year-old son, who was in the car at the time of the blast, was taken to Wolfson Medical Center in moderate but stable condition. Police are investigating whether the killing was linked to an ongoing violent feud and an apparent revenge attack following the murder of teenager Ahmad Jabari in Jaffa on Thursday.

About two hours later, Adnan Ghanem and Ghaleb Abu-Ras were shot dead in Kafr Qasim. Investigators believe that attack was also connected to a violent criminal dispute that has now claimed nine lives, including six over the past six months.

Earlier in the night, 19-year-old Bakr Nuseirat was shot and killed outside his home in Tayibe after returning from a family wedding. Another young man was seriously wounded in the same attack.