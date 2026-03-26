Six people were lightly injured Thursday morning in Kafr Qassem during a missile barrage fired from Iran toward central Israel.

Initial assessments suggest the missile carried a cluster warhead.

Loud explosions were heard in the Sharon region, and emergency teams began searches at another impact site in Petah Tikva.

Vehicles were flipped over by the blast wave.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that among the injured in Kafr Qassem are a man and woman aged approximately 55, who were lightly injured by the blast wave.

MDA paramedic Tomer Gusman said: "We arrived at the scene within a few minutes with mobile intensive care units and ambulances. There was a lot of commotion at the site. We began searching inside the house and saw destruction in the center of the home. Five people inside the house were injured by the blast wave."

"We evacuated them to the ambulances and began providing initial medical treatment, after which we transported them in MDA ambulances to the hospital in light condition. MDA teams are continuing to search the Kafr Qassem area to ensure that there are no additional casualties."

"Search and rescue forces are on their way to the site in central Israel where reports of impacts have been received," the IDF said. "The public is requested to avoid gathering in these areas. The public is requested to continue to follow the Home Front Command instructions."