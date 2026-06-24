Earlier today (Wednesday), IDF soldiers and the ISA eliminated the terrorist Mohamed Zayed during a joint counterterrorism operation in the Yamun area near Jenin.

Mohamed Zayed, a resident of Yamun, operated as an arms dealer. He supplied weapons to the terrorist who executed a shooting attack in 2025 in which two IDF soldiers were severely wounded.

Prior to this operation, the terrorist had been hiding in several houses throughout the area and was assessed to have access to weapons. During the attempt to apprehend him, he attempted to flee and posed a threat to the forces.

The IDF and ISA had recently been operating to apprehend Mohammed Zayed, who had been evading arrest for an extended period. During the attempt to apprehend him, he attempted to attack the soldiers and was eliminated on the scene.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism, including against arms dealers who facilitate terror attacks against Israeli civilians