חוסל אחד מחוטפיו של יגיל יעקב צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the weekend (Friday), the IDF and ISA struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa, the Nukhba commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The terrorist infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and took part in the abduction of Yagil Yaakov, who was just 12 years old at the time.

Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa IDF Spokesperson

In a photo collected by the IDF, Abu Mustafa is documented inside Israeli territory during the abduction of Yagil Yaakov from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th.

In recent months, Abu Mustafa played a significant role in rebuilding the terrorist organization's military capabilities in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In addition, the terrorist advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops and attempted to conduct training for terrorists at Nasser Hospital, while exploiting the hospital to advance terrorist activity.

Due to his recent activities and the immediate threat he posed to IDF troops, Abu Mustafa was eliminated in a precise strike.

In an additional strike, the terrorist Mohammed Osama Abd al-Aziz Saba al-Eish, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist, was eliminated. Al-Eish attempted to advance training and instruction for the organization's terrorists and worked to recruit additional terrorists to the organization.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.