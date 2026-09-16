NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashes while covering deadly bus accident

Tragedy struck live on air in Los Angeles when an NBC4 news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Chatsworth area while covering the scene of a fatal traffic accident. Three people were killed and another was critically injured.

The helicopter struck the ground and crashed into a parking lot located between two commercial buildings. The force of the impact and the massive fire that followed also caused several vehicles parked to catch fire.

Firefighters who quickly arrived at the scene were forced to battle a complex blaze while simultaneously treating the victims. The flames engulfing the helicopter and vehicles were quickly extinguished, though emergency and rescue crews continued operating at the scene for several hours.

The tragedy also unfolded on the station's television broadcast, as veteran NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams attempted to report on the crash before breaking down in tears on air.

While reporting on the circumstances of the crash, Williams said in a choked voice, "We've lost contact with our people."

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).