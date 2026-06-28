Fourteen people were killed when a helicopter operated by Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday near Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern Gulf coast, west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Saudi state news agency.

The agency said the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Authorities have opened a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident, the report said.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), although no additional details were released.

The accident comes two days after Aramco resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal, ending a suspension that had lasted nearly four months.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has increased oil and gas exports along with other producers in the region following the signing of an interim agreement aimed at halting the conflict between the US and Iran.