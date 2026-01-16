This morning (Friday), a military helicopter crashed near the community of Ma'ale Amos in Gush Etzion after the cable connecting it to a rescue helicopter detached mid-air during an operation.

The helicopter had been grounded for several days in an open area near the town. During the recovery operation, which was conducted with another helicopter, an unusual malfunction occurred. The damaged helicopter fell to the ground just a few meters away from the settlement's fence.

IDF forces arrived at the scene, and the Air Force launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident. No casualties were reported.

The IDF reported that the 'Yanshuf' helicopter had landed in an open area in the Etzion Brigade last Tuesday due to weather conditions.

It was further reported that the Commander of the Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, ordered the establishment of an internal investigation committee to examine the circumstances of the accident.