Hezbollah entrenches itself into villages in southern Lebanon

The IDF has uncovered thousands of terrorist facilities entrenched within civilian villages in southern Lebanon.

Publishing footage and evidence on Thursday, the IDF noted that this infrastructure exploits and endangers Lebanon's civilian population, as well as posing a threat to Israel's soldiers and civilians.

"Over the past several months, IDF soldiers under the Northern Command have been operating in southern Lebanon against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to eliminate threats to Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

"During these operations, IDF soldiers uncovered thousands of facilities used by Hezbollah, including command centers, living quarters, launch sites, observation posts, underground infrastructure, and large quantities of weapons."

The IDF explained, "Over the years, Hezbollah established a broad operational network within villages in southern Lebanon, embedding terrorist infrastructure deep within civilian areas and turning them into locations of significant strategic value for its military activities, while cynically exploiting and endangering the Lebanese population."

Weapons located in southern Lebanon IDF spokesperson

Weapons located in southern Lebanon IDF spokesperson