IDF soldiers continue operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

During a targeted activity in the Srobbin area, IDF soldiers destroyed an underground tunnel that spans over dozens of meters.

"The tunnel was utilized by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers," the IDF stressed.

In recent days, IDF soldiers operated in southern Lebanon and located a weapons storage facility that stored Hezbollah launchers and rockets.

Additionally, IDF soldiers located dozens of various types of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, anti-tank rockets, and additional military equipment.

Weapons found by the IDF in southern Lebanon IDF spokesperson

Weapons found by the IDF in southern Lebanon IDF spokesperson