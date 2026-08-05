The IDF on Wednesday issued an evacuation warning to residents of the southern Lebanese village of Al-Mansouri, citing what it described as a violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In a statement published by the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, residents were told that "due to Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces are compelled to act forcefully against it." The statement also emphasized that the IDF has no intention of harming civilians.

As part of the warning, residents were instructed to evacuate their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters north, toward open areas, until further notice.

The IDF further warned that "anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, its facilities, or its weapons is putting their life at risk."

This is the first evacuation notice the IDF has issued to residents of southern Lebanon in many weeks, following the ceasefire that went into effect.

Shortly afterward, the IDF announced that "in response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon."