Tensions on Israel's northern border rose Wednesday after the IDF accused Hezbollah of committing what it described as a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement, prompting Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

According to a Ynet report, senior defense officials recommended a significantly stronger military response intended to deter Hezbollah and impose a heavier cost for the alleged violation. However, following discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the political leadership approved a limited response, authorizing targeted strikes while avoiding a broader escalation for the time being.

Sources familiar with the discussions told Ynet that the decision is not considered final and that additional consultations are expected, leaving open the possibility of expanding the military response.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported what it described as an unusual security incident involving Hezbollah. Shortly afterward, the military issued an uncommon evacuation warning in Arabic, urging residents of the village of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon to leave the area immediately.

The IDF later announced that the Israeli Air Force had launched a series of targeted strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. According to the military, fighter jets, artillery and other forces from the 91st Division targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and military infrastructure south of the Blue Line.

Lebanese media reported that about 15 families remaining in Al-Mansouri evacuated following the warning. Additional strikes in the Tibnin area reportedly killed one person and wounded several others, according to Lebanese reports.