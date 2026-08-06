MK Dan Illouz announced on Wednesday evening that he is joining the Yisrael Beytenu party, led by Avigdor Liberman, following his departure from Likud over his opposition to the Draft Law.

Upon joining, Illouz endorsed Liberman for Prime Minister and called on fellow Likud members to follow his lead.

Illouz, who entered the Knesset on the Likud slate, was a key figure in the fight against the haredi draft exemption bill within the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He stated that taking this stand cost him politically, leading to his removal from Knesset committees and a ban on introducing private member's bills.

In his statement, Illouz launched a harsh attack on Likud leadership, claiming that "Likud has become a subcontractor for [Arieh] Deri and [Yitzhak] Goldknopf." He added that "Netanyahu failed in leading the nation and must take responsibility and go home," urging right-wing voters looking for "a real right" to back Yisrael Beytenu.

Illouz explained his decision to join Liberman’s faction by noting that it best represents the national and liberal values he holds. He praised Liberman as a "strong, experienced, and consistent leader," calling Yisrael Beytenu "a home for anyone who believes in a Jewish, Zionist, and liberal state in the spirit of Jabotinsky and Begin."

Liberman welcomed Illouz’s arrival, calling it a "significant boost for the Zionist, national, and liberal camp." He noted that throughout his public career, Illouz has demonstrated courage and a willingness to pay a personal price for his principles - most notably his crusade against the Draft Law and his push for equal burden-sharing.

Prior to leaving Likud, Illouz was involved in advancing several major legislative efforts in the Knesset, including the law halting UNRWA’s operations, legislation barring foreign consults from opening in Jerusalem, and a resolution calling for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Following the announcement, Coalition chairman Ofir Katz removed Illouz from the Likud party's WhatsApp group, writing, "Goodbye to a populist who forgot who got him into the Knesset. He was never truly Likud."