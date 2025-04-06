A diplomatic incident occurred on Sunday when Israeli Knesset Member Dan Illouz (Likud) addressed the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, during a discussion regarding a resolution for a two-state solution.

The Algerian representative, who initiated the resolution, walked out in the middle the Israeli delegate's address together with other Arab delegates, while giving the Illuz the middle finger.

Illouz continued his address and stated: "This is not about a Palestinian State; this is about denying the Jewish state in the Middle East the right to exist. The fact that they are leaving is a shame."