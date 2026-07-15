MK Dan Illouz announced this evening (Wednesday) that he will not compete in the upcoming Likud primaries, confirming recent reports that he is leaving the ruling party. In a video he released, he explained his decision through a series of sharp criticisms of the party's and the coalition's conduct.

Illouz said he could no longer remain within the party, explaining, "I cannot ask the public to vote for a party that I myself cannot vote for." According to him, Likud has strayed from its values and adopted policies that no longer represent "the statesmanlike and liberal right of Begin and Jabotinsky."

Among other criticisms, he condemned Likud's conduct following the October 7 attack. "Instead of standing before the public and asking for forgiveness, Likud is doing everything it can to evade responsibility. We are removing the word 'massacre' from the law and preventing the establishment of a commission of inquiry. Jewish identity means, first and foremost, taking responsibility," he said.

He went on to criticize the advancement of the military conscription bill, saying, "The saga of the draft exemption is a disgrace that made it clear to me that my place is no longer in Likud." He added, "Today there is no difference between voting for Likud, Shas, or Goldknopf."

Referring to the rising cost of living, he argued that "Likud is not only failing to stop the rising cost of living-it is causing it," adding that he would continue to work for the State of Israel "wherever I may be, with integrity and determination."