Likud MK Dan Illouz issued a sharp warning over the ongoing debate surrounding the IDF draft law, insisting that only a law mandating real enlistment will ensure Israel's ability to meet current security challenges.

“We must insist on a genuine draft law that brings soldiers into the IDF—one that strengthens the army’s order of battle and enables us to confront the immense challenges we face,” Illouz said. “Nothing less is acceptable.”

Addressing the possibility of a coalition crisis over the issue, Illouz stated that no compromise that would water down the draft law should be accepted, even at the risk of the government’s stability.

“I sincerely hope the haredi parties will not bring down a right-wing government—one they themselves say is good—just to avoid sharing in this existential war,” he said. “If someone topples a government over that, how will they explain it to their grandchildren? Jewish history remembers such decisions—it won’t forget this from the haredim.”

Responding to reports of a possible high-level appointment, Illouz clarified: “Like you, I saw in the media that a position was offered to me. It wasn’t. No position has been formally proposed. There may have been internal discussions—I don’t know. But there’s no connection between chairing the Knesset Communications Committee and the draft law. The Right wants both a media reform and real enlistment. I intend to pursue both.”

Illouz emphasized the need to listen to the public that serves: “I hear massive support from Likud voters who send their children to the army. They are the serving public. Some people say we should cut a bad deal just to extend the government's life by a few months. I say the opposite: if we do that, we turn our backs on those who serve—and they will turn their backs on us. Maybe the government lasts a bit longer... but in the next elections, the serving public won’t be with us. And they are the heart of the national camp. Without them, there is no national camp.”

On the international front, Illouz warned of the rise in global antisemitism: “Antisemitism reared its head on October 7 itself. This didn’t happen months later—it was immediate. There were antisemitic demonstrations that very day.”

Illouz, who immigrated to Israel from Canada 16 years ago, added: “I didn’t flee Canada—I came to be part of something great: the State of Israel. But when I look at Canada now, I feel that the country I grew up in no longer exists. It’s just not the same. Antisemitism has truly grown, in large part due to a government that doesn’t meaningfully enforce the law.”

He concluded with a firm message: “The best response is a true victory—even if it takes time. That victory will cause those raising their heads in hatred to bow them once more.”