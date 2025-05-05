MK Dan Illouz (Likud) sharply criticized the haredi parties following reports that they are considering boycotting government votes in protest of the delay in enacting the draft law.

He stated that should the haredi parties indeed choose such a step, the Likud should reconsider its commitment to voting on laws pertaining to the haredi sector.

"Our best soldiers are now going up for another round of fighting," Illouz wrote. "They leave behind whole lives and risk their lives for the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. In such a time it is important to say clearly: if the haredi parties boycott government votes and harm our ability to maintain normal life, then the Likud should free itself from automatically voting for their legislation."

He stated, "Likud is not a doormat, but a magnificent national movement, the largest in the coalition and in the Knesset. I will not allow us to be humiliated."

Illouz clarified that he is in favor of partnership with the haredi parties but opposes conduct that is intended to impose complete surrender to their needs: "We are in favor of partnership. But anyone looking for submission will be disappointed."

He added that this is particularly true when the IDF is issuing tens of thousands of draft notices: "While tens of thousands of reservists are receiving a draft order, many of them Likud members, this conduct is a spit in the face of the serving public."

He called for immediate action within the party: "I call to convene the Likud party as soon as possible to establish a clear line against such a move by the haredim."