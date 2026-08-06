The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency issued a maritime security notice Wednesday night after a naval event occurred 9 nautical miles off the coast of Kumzar, Oman.

According to information released by the agency, the commanding officer of a commercial tanker reported detecting two separate detonations while navigating through the Strait of Hormuz.

The alert confirmed that all crew members alongside the vessel remain undamaged and secure, with no ecological harm or oil leakage observed following the occurrence.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency stated in its advisory notice.

The development represents the third reported security event in the region over a four-day span. On Monday night, UKMTO released an alert detailing an incident situated northeast of Al Khasab, Oman.

In that instance, a commercial cargo ship transmitted an emergency communication indicating it had been struck by an unidentified missile or shell.

“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the organization noted regarding Monday's strike.

24 hours prior to Monday's notification, the agency logged another event within the same maritime sector. During that event, a tanker's master reported an explosion detonating near the vessel. Both the crew and ship were unharmed.